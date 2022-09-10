GWI Fostering Team Building & Staff Cohesion with 10/10 Inter-Regional Cricket Competition

Minister Croal Commends Initiative

A 10/10 Inter-Regional Cricket Competition hosted by GWI, bowled off on Saturday, September 10, with the aim of fostering staff bonding and team-building through the engagement in the matches.

The games, which coincide with Caribbean Premiere League (CPL), was opened by Minister of Housing and Water Hon. Collin Croal, who batted the first ball.

Addressing the the teams, Minister Croal commended the Management of GWI for organizing such an event to encourage cohesion.

He told the staff that he is pleased with the direction in which the company is heading.

The Minister informed them that because of this, government has been pumping more finances into the utility, with $3.8B invested for the remainder of this year to commence the implementation of treated water coverage.

This is as the company works towards its 90% treated water goal for the country. He told the team members that their input in this realization is key as employees.

GWI Executive Director of Human Resource and Development, Mr. Elvis Jordan noted that the games were organized in an effort to promote a balanced lifestyle and improve team work. He encouraged them to be competitive.

Also present to show support was GWI’s CEO Mr. Shaik Baksh.

The competition consists ten (10) teams from GWI’s Regional offices playing five preliminary matches on a knockout basis simultaneously, in Georgetown, Essequibo & Berbice today.

The semi-finals and finals will get underway on Saturday 17th September at Eve-Leary ground Georgetown. Prizes and trophies will be awarded to the winner.

The preliminary matches today will see the following teams playing each other:

Region 5 vs Region 6 Region 2 vs Region 3 Region 10 vs Region 4 East Bank Georgetown vs Hinterlands Region 4 E.C. vs Operations

