GWI to boost service levels in Timehri with resuscitation of well

Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) is moving to resuscitate the Timehri number 5 well on the East Bank of Demerara to improve the level of service for close to 4000 residents of the community.

Currently, Timehri is being served by the Timehri number 4 well, which is not producing enough water to adequately serve the community. Therefore, a higher production well is needed.

Chief Executive Officer, Shaik Baksh and a technical team on Friday, 24th September, 2021 visited the Timehri number 5 well site with a view of determining the works needed to bring the well back into operation in order to better service the community. These works are expected to commence in two weeks.

He explained that the well was taken out of operation four years ago since it was not producing due to blockages in the well casings and screens, resulting in the well pulsating.

The resuscitating of the well is being done because of the current issue of low level of service in sections of Timehri, including Hyde Park. Baksh highlighted that Timehri has a unique topography which a poses a challenge for water supply.