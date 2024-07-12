Hailing Brand Guyana as the Jaguar Economy, Guyana’s Chief Investment Officer and Agency Head of the Guyana Office for Investment, Dr Peter Ramsaroop said Guyana’s success is the region’s success.

“I want you to be part of it,” he told investors and business leaders in his keynote address titled “Guyana Unlocked Vision 2030” on day three of the Caribbean Investment Forum.

Local sectors, the investment chief said have been positioned to the level of global competitiveness with Guyana in recent years investing heavily in social development, food, climate and energy securities.

Seven new hospitals are being built, more than 20,000 scholarships have been awarded to local students, modern housing schemes have been and/ are being developed across the country and when the Gas-to-Energy Project comes on stream, Guyana will be a provider of cheap and reliable electricity.

And this is just part of the Guyana story, Dr Ramsaroop told an attentive gathering at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre during his captivate and informative presentation.

Guyana, he pointed out also boasts a tropical climate, vast expanse of water and arable lands and is at the forefront leading efforts to increase agricultural production and reduce food importation in the regions while utilizing its forest to serve as the lungs of the world.

In addition, Guyana is an internationally recognised eco-tourism destination and has embarked on building several world class hotels and new city, Silica City that will be a wonder to behold.

“You know the Asian economies of the past often referred to as the Tiger Economies, you of Singapore, you know of Qatar, the UAE stories. I want you to know of the Jaguar Economy. I want you to part of it,” he said.

Turning his attention directly to the audience of investors and business leaders, Dr Ramsaroop said Guyana is an investor-friendly destination, believes in democracy, transparency and accountability, is the fastest growing economy in the world, is resource-rich, offers generous incentives, honours trade agreements and has a stable financial system.

These coupled with strategic connections to neighbouring Brazil and Suriname, new markets and boundless opportunities for trade and business will open up for Guyana and the region.

“We are here to help you to make your investment worthwhile. Our job is if you develop a product is to ensure that it gets to the wider world,” he told the gathering during his well-received presentation.

The local investment chief also assured investors and business leaders that investment in Guyana is safe as it is protected by law and encouraged them to form partnership with local companies to improve brand visibility and to expand their businesses.

He also emphasised the importance of partnerships and collaborations, underscoring that it will provide the region a platform for greater competitiveness in the global business arena. “We in the Caribbean like to call ourselves small states but if we look at putting ourselves together, we are not a small state, we have quite a bit of investment opportunities,” Dr Ramsaroop pointed out while noting that twining of eco-tourism opportunities such as beach and jungle tours and producing internationally branded pepper sauces are worthwhile to pursue.

