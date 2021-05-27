Health Minister urges flood-affected residents to take precautions

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony is urging persons to take the necessary precautions to mitigate the impact of flooding caused by persistent heavy rainfall countrywide.

During Thursday’s COVID-19 update, Dr. Anthony advised individuals to ensure that the water used for consumption is clean, by either boiling or treating it with bleach.

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony

“I would urge that you take those extra precautions to keep your water supply safe. If you do that, then we will not see an increase in the diarrheal diseases, especially in children.”

He said health teams across the country are monitoring the situation.

“In addition to these diarrheal diseases that we normally see. We’re also on the lookout for skin rashes because people would be walking through the water. They can get skin infections. So that’s another thing that we are on the lookout for,” Dr. Anthony said.

Meanwhile, the Health Minister said the flooding in several parts of Regions Eight and Nine, is not responsible for the increased number of COVID-19 cases in those areas. He is encouraging persons to continue adhering to all preventative measures.

“In those flooded communities, again, if people are clustering and not taking the precautions then obviously, we wouldn’t be able to see a decrease in cases. So, again, not because we have rain and flooding conditions, it would mean that we can abandon the measures that we are taking for COVID-19. COVID-19 is very much present it will continue to be around. Unless we are all vaccinated.”

Communities in Regions One, Two, Three, Six, Seven, Nine and Ten have been under water due to heavy rainfall.

Government, through the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) has been providing support to affected communities nationwide.