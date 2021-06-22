Health Ministry receives 42,000 face shields

The Ministry of Heath on Monday received 42,000 face shields to boost the country’s fight against COVID-19.

The donation is a collaborative effort between CS Cargo and Global Logistics and AGN Customs Brokerage and Logistics services.

Representative for CS Cargo and Global Logistics Ms. Roseanna Lucas and other representatives, along with Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony

Minister, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony, received the items at a simple ceremony at the Materials Management Unit bond at Diamond, East Bank Demerara.

“This particular donation has its genesis when the CS World Cargo reached out to His Excellency the President to make this donation…

So, this has been a couple weeks in the making and I’m so pleased that we are at this point where the face shields are in Guyana.”

Some of the donated items

The Minister said the face shields would be distributed across the regions to augment personal protective equipment for frontline workers.

AGN Customs Brokerage and Logistics Services, Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Devaughn Nandan said the company is pleased to assist the Ministry. “As you all know, we are in a pandemic and we’re doing what we can to help in our part with the Ministry of Health,” he said.

Representative – CS Cargo and Global Logistics, Ms. Roseanna Lucas also attended the ceremony.