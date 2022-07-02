Higher safety, operational standards needed in maritime sector – Minister Edghill

The need for improved safety practices in the local maritime sector has been emphasised by Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill. He underscored that the greatest threat to safety and security is to believe that there is none.

Minister Edghill, speaking at the naming ceremony of the SEACOR marine vessel held at the Guyana Shore Base Inc., Houston, East Bank Demerara said, “We must operate in an environment where we believe it is important. I want to see higher standards as it relates to safety and operation of the vessels in our waters and our EEZ (Exclusive Economic Zone). We have to ensure the safety for all the men and women on board every time we depart.”

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill.

The minister highlighted that when the PPP/C Administration took office in August 2020, only seven ships were making calls to port Georgetown. However, that number has significantly increased to approximately 60 vessels per month. In this regard, he noted that “it is always a welcoming opportunity to see the growth and the expansion that is taking place.”

With the expansion there is a high demand for human resources in the sector.

Meanwhile, the vessel which was named ‘SEACOR Demerara’ is a hybrid platform support vessel, which can operate in many parts of the globe. The benefits of the environmentally friendly vessel include enhanced levels of safety, and reduced fuel consumption and emission. With every tonne of fuel saved 3.2 tonnes less of Carbon Dioxide is released into the atmosphere. It is powered by a highly efficient hybrid diesel electric system significant to some 300-kilowatt hours equivalent to 161,000 triple A batteries.

Miniature version of the SEACOR Demerara vessel

SEACOR Marine is a leader in hybrid technology and was the first company to be given approval by the American Bureau of shipping. It has delivered 17 percent of the world’s hybrid platform support vessels with plans to increase that number over the next 18 months.

SEACOR Demerara will join several vessels, that operate as contractors with ExxonMobil Guyana to supply the basic necessities for two Seamen’s Provident Fund Organisations (SPFO’s) and six drill ships.

Minister of Public Service, Sonia Parag, MP, was named ‘God Mother’ of the vessel.

Minister of Public Service, Sonia Parag

“ It is my hope that its operations will add to the prosperity of Guyana, and more importantly be divinely safeguarded as it plies its trade,” said minister Parag in her address.

The minister said the country will continue to welcome investments that seek to bolster the local economy.

Present at the ceremony were Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, Executive Vice President of SEACOR Marine, Jesus Llorca, and Vice President of Engineering, Tim Clerc and others.

