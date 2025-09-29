Hinterland athletes to benefit from new sports programme – Min Jacobs

Hinterland athletes will benefit from visits by national coaches and athletes, who will help them develop their talents.

Minister within the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Stephen Jacobs, explained that the goal of the initiative is to establish a new sporting programme specifically for the hinterland through the National Sports Commission (NSC).

Minister within the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Stephen Jacobs

“We want to have coaches going into these communities and provide training. We will also bring some of these national athletes and take them into the hinterland so that they can look for talent and also impart their knowledge,” the minister disclosed on the sidelines of the recently concluded Amerindian Heritage Games.

Hinterland athletes participating in the march past at the opening of the Amerindian Heritage Games

Minister of Amerindian Affairs Sarah Browne said she is ready to partner with the sport ministry on the initiative.

“We plan to collaborate across ministries to make sure that we have an approach that works,” Minister Browne stated.