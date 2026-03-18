History booth added to Rupununi Rodeo lineup – Min Rodrigues

A new history booth will be introduced at this year’s Rupununi Rodeo. The new feature aims to deepen visitors’ understanding of Guyana’s ranching traditions.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Susan Rodrigues made the announcement on Wednesday, ahead of the annual event scheduled for April 3 to 5 in Region Nine.

Thrilling scenes from the Rupununi Rodeo

The Rupununi Rodeo is one of Guyana’s most prominent cultural showcases. It displays the indomitable spirit of the indigenous people, bringing people together from all across the globe in one culturally immersive experience.

The addition of the history booth will trace the origins and evolution of ranching culture in Guyana.

“It will teach visitors about how ranching developed and how we arrived at the rodeo as it exists today,” Minister Rodrigues said.

She also highlighted the uniqueness of Guyana’s rodeo, describing it as one of the few remaining authentic events of its kind globally.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues

“Rodeo in Guyana is one of the only authentic rodeos in the world because the animals are not trained, not groomed…and that is something that we boost here for rodeo,” she explained.

She added, “This promises to be the biggest rodeo, I think they have dozens of local and overseas vendors, mostly from Brazil. But this year we have a number of ministries that will be represented there.”

This year’s event is being held under the theme “Wild & bold, Rupununi stories unfold,” and is expected to draw thousands of spectators and participants.