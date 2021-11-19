History made in Kamarang under PPP/C Administration –Toshao

-Minister Croal commissions well for potable water supply

Toshao of Kamarang/Warwatta, Lemmel Thomas said history has been made in Kamarang under the leadership of the PPP/C Administration since several achievements have been made in the village over a short period of time.

Toshao Thomas was speaking on Wednesday, November 17 at the official commissioning of a well that will provide potable water to approximately 700 residents in the village.

Minister of Housing and Water, Colin Croal, MP.

“Within a short period of time, under the leadership of his excellency, Dr. Irfaan Ali and under the stewardship of Honourable Colin Croal, history is being made in Kamarang with regards to another water supply system,” he said.

Mr. Thomas related that Kamarang has been without a proper water system for two decades and residents had to rely on the river as a source of their water supply.

He also said many Government buildings such as schools and police stations suffered due to this issue. The Toshao expressed his gratitude to the government for this initiative while noting “may this event live long as we serve each other in different ways and as the government makes strides to bring improvements into our lives.”

“Kamarang has been without potable water for over two decades, as you realise the hospital suffered, the school, the post office, the police station and general public throughout the years, and so you would have been depending on the river as a source of water and even the rain water…

I am quite sure that the water has reached at least the main compound areas, especially the government buildings, and so 266 children both nursery and primary will benefit out of this and over 130 household should benefit in the compound,” the Toshao mentioned.

Toshao of Kamarang/Warwatta, Mr. Lemmel Thomas.

Minister of Housing and Water, Colin Croal M.P. while commissioning the well told the residents of Kamarang that the government is committed to ensuring the delivery of services to better the lives of all Guyanese.

“Our vision is ensuring that we bring betterment for our people but more importantly for delivery of service to every community, to every citizen, it does not matter where you reside and it does not matter who you support,” Minister Croal told the residents of Kamarang.

Minister Croal charged the residents to practice water conservation, noting that the responsibility on residents in the Hinterland is greater than those on the coast since much investment is made to execute works to supply these communities.

The water system was constructed to the tune of $45 million and was funded under the 2021 budget.