Hobodeia Families Gain Reliable Access to Potable Water

Better access to water is changing lives in Hobodeia, a riverine community in Region One. For residents like Mary Willis, who relied on a hand pump and faced major challenges during the dry season, the newly commissioned Hobodeia Water Supply System is making a difference.

“We have one hand pump that we relied on and during the dry season it is difficult. We also have livestock so it will make life easier for us,” she shared.

The new system was officially commissioned on Tuesday by Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal, alongside Regional Chairman, Mr Brentnol Ashley; the Guyana Water Incorporated’s (GWI) Hinterland Services Director, Mr. Ramchand Jailal; the Toshao and residents.

Hobodeia is home to some 400 persons. Installed in the school area, the new system delivers a reliable supply of water to the central community. While all residents can now access potable water via standpipes, about 40% currently benefit from direct household connections, given the community’s riverine layout.

The project was executed at a cost of $35 million and included drilling a six-inch PVC well, laying approximately three kilometres of distribution lines, constructing a photovoltaic (solar) pumping system, erecting a 25-by-25-foot chain link fence, and installing standpipes and service connections. The well drilling was executed by Fabra Enterprise, with trestle works by N&A Construction. The solar-powered pumping system, distribution network, and fencing were completed through collaboration between the Hobodeia Village Council and GWI.

Speaking at the commissioning, Minister Croal acknowledged the challenges previously encountered in bringing water to Hobodeia. He noted that earlier attempts were unsuccessful but commended GWI and the contractor for their persistence.

Minister Croal emphasized the government’s commitment to closing the water access gap in hinterland and riverine communities. In Region One alone, nearly $500 million is being spent in 2025 to expand water services. He shared that the Hobodeia system is one of 45 wells scheduled to be drilled in Region One in 2025, with 19 of those designated for the Mabaruma Sub-Region. He also pointed out the progress made in water access in Region One—from about 38% in 2020 to close to 90% now—with the expectation of reaching 95% in the coming months.

He stated, “we will continue to keep drilling and expanding services to every community until everyone is served.”

Referring to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, the Minister noted that while the global target is universal access to water and sanitation by 2030, Guyana, through GWI’s strategic plan, is aiming to achieve this sooner. He reiterated that access to clean water is a basic human right and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring no community is left behind.

Regional Chairman Ashley expressed his satisfaction with the development and lauded the progress made in Hobodeia, noting the benefits it will bring to residents’ health, livelihoods, and overall well-being.