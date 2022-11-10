‘Hold your leaders accountable’ − Min. Sukhai tells Karasabai

– as Toshao formally removed

Villagers have been encouraged to use their collective voices and hold leaders accountable when infractions are committed by those elected leaders.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai made the call on Wednesday after she formally presented a report on the findings of an investigation into the alleged misuse of financial resources by former Toshao of Karasabai, Marlon Edwards, to acting Toshao Elvis Edwards.

Minister Sukhai addressing villagers at Karasabai

Minister Sukhai told villagers if things are not done the right way, communities will continue to lose revenues to dishonest leaders.

“You have to take action, it is your village, it is your funds that are accredited, or your finances that are assigned for critical village projects, and when people misuse those monies, the benefits from those projects that were supposed to go to the people disappear. And it is your people who cannot feel positive growth or development when that happens and it is your responsibility to take a stand against such behaviour,” she said.

The investigation was launched in June after villagers petitioned to remove Edwards due to major financial infractions.

A committee was subsequently appointed by the Amerindian affairs minister in keeping with Section 28 (1) of the Amerindian Act, comprising representatives from the National Toshaos’ Council (NTC), Regional Democratic Council (RDC), and the ministry.

Investigations were concluded and the report was submitted to Minister Sukhai in keeping with the Act.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai in Karasabai, Region Nine

Among the recommendations was the immediate formal removal of Edwards as Toshao, a thorough audit to be carried out into the village council and the matter be forwarded to the Guyana Police Force, since huge sums of money are unaccounted for.

Edwards was suspended from the post back in June to facilitate the investigation. “It means now that with the notice of removal, the new council will have to ensure that they present all the documents and transactions of the accounting aspect of the affairs under the removed Toshao and the ministry will appoint an auditing team to audit,” Minister Sukhai related.

She commended the residents of Karasabai for using their voices to hold their leaders accountable. The current village council was implored to work in the best interest of the community.

“I want to say to you who have been asked to lead over the period of investigation, I want to thank you for your service, your service is not over. It is now to continue and for you to involve with the people to ensure you don’t make the same mistake that has been made and that you will also consider at your council meeting to have the matter, which is serious, into the hands of the police. It is your duty now to make that more.”

The PPP/C Administration has always placed a strong emphasis on transparency and accountability at all levels of government.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

