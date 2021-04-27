Hon Persaud hosts meeting with GACs countrywide

– strategies to be developed to improve service delivery

Improved delivery of assistance to vulnerable groups across the country and strategic programs to target social issues peculiar to regions are among the priority areas that will be addressed expeditiously by the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security.

This declaration was made by Hon. Dr. Vindhya Persaud, the subject Minister, earlier today, April 26, 2021, following a virtual meeting member of the Gender Affairs Committees (GACs) for Regions 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 10. She stressed the need for the Committees to work closely with the Ministry to highlight problematic areas and to improve the delivery of services to the most vulnerable. Emphasis will be placed on gender mainstreaming in programmes with communities.

Critical areas to be addressed include the prevalence of teenage pregnancy, child abuse, domestic violence, and the “alarming increase of mental health cases” were highlighted by members of the Regional Gender Affairs Committees.

A number of recommendations were made, with Minister Persaud giving assurances to ensure corrective steps are taken to upgrade facilities and that adequate officers be stationed at each location in the regions.

Hon Persaud expressed her appreciation for the forthrightness and openness of the members and will be meeting with them regularly to ensure that progress is made.

“It is imperative that we establish an action plan on what we can accomplish and troubleshoot the problems as a collective group,” Minister Persaud reiterated.

Members will also benefit from intense training to ensure that they are informed on the Ministry’s programs and how gender issues and responses can be inculcated in their programs. Most of the regions were represented at this significant meeting.