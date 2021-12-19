Housing Minister earmarks $500,000 for cricket tournament

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, M.P, has committed $500,000 to commence the Mabaruma sub – district, Region One Under 16 cricket tournament next year.

The commitment includes the deployment of a sport coach to prepare for the event.

The announcement was made Saturday evening, during the region’s annual Christmas tree light up, held in the compound of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC).

Minister Croal presents a trophy to a caroler who was part of a group performing at the event.

Minister Croal said while there has been significant strides in the sport sector, the government recognises the need for sport development in the region.

This, he said, is in keeping with the government’s commitment to develop and showcase athletes’ potential, both locally and internationally. It will also ensure equal opportunities are offered in hinterland and coastland regions.

“Sport brings our people, and by extension our communities together. It also allows for camaraderie among our people, and so there will be more emphasis to ensure that we have sport development (in the region).”

Minister Croal added, “I want to ensure that Region One has an important role in developing and starting with our young people, especially due to logistics, as you know it can be costly for transportation purposes….so starting with our schools in the new term, because we have to start at the foundation, we will have under 16 competition across the region.”

For 2021, the sum of $1.5 billion was allocated for sport development. Of that sum, $915.5 million was earmarked to improve community grounds countrywide. This includes the establishment of multi-purpose sporting facilities of international standard in Regions Two, Six and Ten.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal, MP, at the Christmas tree light up at Mabaruma.

The Culture, Youth and Sport Ministry had also budgeted $370 million to provide professional training for both athletes and coaches.

Minister Croal thanked the residents for braving the inclement weather to spread the Christmas cheer.

“Activities like these, notwithstanding that we are still in the Covid pandemic, help to remind us that Christmas is about family and togetherness. We must make a pledge to work together as one people and strive for one nation because we have one destiny and that destiny is to uplift the lives of our people notwithstanding your political stance.”

Carolers at the Christmas tree light up in Mabaruma, Region One.

He said he hopes everyone abides by the Covid guidelines to prevent the spread of the deadly disease.