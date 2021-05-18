Housing Ministry launches community-based Employment Project in Tiger Bay

The Ministry of Housing and Water on Monday launched its community-based Employment Stimulation Project (CESP) in Tiger Bay, Georgetown.

The project, which was initiated by President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali in 2020, aims to create jobs within vulnerable communities through block making. It targets an overall 400 persons, at an estimated cost of $20 million. Some $3.9 million has been allotted to pilot the project this year.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal says the project will lead to steady employment, stronger families and better communities as the COVID-19 pandemic prevails.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenge not only from the medical perspective, but it also has had its effects on the inequalities within communities.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal interacts with a resident

The impact has been devastating for persons with disabilities, unemployed youths, women and children, the elderly, indigenous and other minorities. These challenges have not gone unnoticed by your Government nor are they being ignored.”

The initiative, Minister Croal said, complements the many programmes and projects being implemented by other ministries, including the Ministries of Education, Human Services and Public Service, which are all designed to create employment opportunities in underprivileged communities.

Meanwhile, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Hon. Susan Rodrigues said the project is in keeping with the PPP/C Government’s manifesto promise of providing 50,000 jobs during its first term in office.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Hon. Susan Rodrigues

“We in the Ministry of Housing and Water are doing our part to contribute to the bigger accomplishment of ensuring that we create those job opportunities for our people and so, we chose the most vulnerable communities because we are convinced as a Government, that we need to improve lives.”

The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) will be providing initial support, including the block-making sheds and tools, to the communities. To date, ten contractors have agreed to purchase blocks from the project to aid in the construction of 290 homes being built by CH&PA in Cummings Lodge and Prospect.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Hon. Susan Rodrigues interacting with residents

The first phase of the project will span from May to November 2021, providing jobs to 80 persons. CH&PA will also be partnering with the Guyana National Bureau of Standards, contractors, hardware suppliers and sand suppliers to execute the project.

The Tiger Bay community

Other communities that would benefit from the project are Albouystown, East Ruimveldt, West Ruimveldt, Sophia, Agricola, Mocha, Lusignan and Buxton in Region Four; Canje in Region Six and Linden in Region Ten.