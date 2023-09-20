Housing ministry launches core home support programme, real-time update app

As part of a crucial stride to increase efficiency, accessibility, and transparency for core home applicants, a first-of-its-kind Core Home Support and Home Improvement Subsidy mobile application was launched for applicants on Wednesday.

The comprehensive mobile app will provide beneficiaries with real-time updates relating to the process and progress of houses and subsidy materials while monitoring their documents, application statuses, and payments.

One of the applicants being assisted with the mobile application

The app is made possible through an institutional strengthening component of the US$28 million Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility Programme (AHUAP), with financing from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

During the launch ceremony at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), Liliendaal, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal underlined that the ministry will continue to implement similar initiatives to bring tremendous relief to the applicants for various purposes.

“There is a process of course that the applicants had to go through. This process can be time-consuming and frustrating for persons who are waiting. The nature of this programme is targeting the vulnerable community. The app that we are launching will make that process easier and faster…I am quite excited to see how it will help us to achieve our targets,” Minister Croal noted.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal

Meanwhile, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues shared similar sentiments, noting that while the app will improvetransparency and accountability, it is another strong move by the government towards e-governance.

“Transferring towards the digitisation and ensuring that we use every technology available to us, to deliver efficient service to the people of our country…So, you have full access to your information because everything has been uploaded to a system that you can check and verify, which is fully transparent and accountable to all the beneficiaries,” MinisterRodrigues emphasised.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues

Meanwhile, Resident Representative of IDB, Lorena Solaranzo-Salazar said the app speaks to the transformative growth of Guyana.

Solaranzo-Salazar noted that the app is an open-source technical solution which aims to accelerate and streamline the beneficiaries’ identification, and selection, and supports the supervision process and progress of the houses.

Resident Representative of IDB, Lorena Solaranzo-Salazar

Initially, the app has already benefitted over 100 households with 198 applications to date. The event was also attended by Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Bishram Kuppen, CHPA’s Chief Executive Officer, Sherwyn Greaves, V75 Company’s Director and Development Officer, Asa Bouret, and other officials and staff of the ministry.

