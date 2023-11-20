HR practitioners integral to boosting public service – PM Phillips

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, has emphasised the critical role that personnel practitioners play in developing effective strategies to boost service delivery across the country.

He was at the time delivering remarks at the opening ceremony for the Annual Personnel Practitioners Workshop at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre on Monday.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips

The PM said that effective human resource management encompasses efficient planning, recruitment, training, employee engagement, diversity, and inclusion, among other factors.

“It is important that every employee at every level understands the mission, and once they understand the mission, everyone focuses on the mission, our mission is to build an effective and efficient public service for the delivery of public goods and services in an efficient and effective manner to all the people of Guyana,” he said.

Against the backdrop of a growing economy, with a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) set to feature further double-digit growth in the coming years, Guyana must have practitioners capable and efficient in managing this growth.

“This is management in the sense of ensuring that the goods and services demanded by the Guyanese population is delivered in an effective and efficient manner. If the public service is not properly managed, it affects the delivery of service,” PM Phillips asserted.

A section of the gathering at the Personnel Practitioners Workshop at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre on Monday

He urged all in attendance to place emphasis on developing robust workforce planning strategies to organise current and future demands, as well as to identify gaps and formulate strategies to overcome them.

According to the PM, the provision of central services to the public, and the adequate delivery of these services hinge on the motivation and capabilities of the personnel. Therefore, it is up to the personnel practitioners to communicate effectively with their employees, as well as provide incentives to promote quality performance.

Meanwhile, Minister of Public Service, Sonia Parag, highlighted that the workshop aims to sensitise practitioners on their responsibilities, and discuss innovative strategies to boost service delivery in the public service.

“It is very critical to have at least once a year, those who turn the wheels of government be able to have the opportunity to speak on what they know, to gain exposure on what they do not know, and to learn as they progress in how they can better be able to function in their jobs, as well as to give service that is expected of them.

Minister of Public Service, Sonia Parag

“You are the ones who will make the rest of the public service give the kind of service that is expected by the public. You are expected to give a service of excellence, not a mediocre service,” she told the gathering.

The two-day workshop will see human resource practitioners benefitting from discussions surrounding leadership strategies, public service employment, leave allowance, occupational safety and health, and performance evaluations, among other areas.

The workshop is being held under the theme: “Strengthening the Public Service through Human Resources Management”.

