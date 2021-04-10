Human Services Ministry distributes over 100 spectacles to Region 3 residents

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security fulfilled another promise today, April 10, 2021 by delivering 155 pairs of spectacles to residents who had their eyes screened and tested during its recent community outreach to Region 3.

One hundred and seventy (170) residents from Tuschen and surrounding communities had taken the opportunity of the free optical services provided by Modern Optical and Miracle Optical at Tuschen Primary School on March 20, 2021.

During the simple handover today at Tuschen Primary, the beneficiaries were “extremely appreciative” to Hon Dr. Vindhya Persaud and team for implementing a service that many of them could not afford on their own.

To this end, Hon Persaud indicated that the collaboration between Modern Optical and Miracle Optical is a testament that partnerships are critical to assisting the vulnerable. She disclosed both businesses offered a significant discount for the provision of the spectacles, while the Ministry offsetted the remaining cost.

David Singh, Miracle Optical’s General Manager stated it was indeed a privilege to work alongside with the Ministry, adding “we committed to partnering with them on this initiative for the long haul.”

Shannie Naidoo, Modern Optical expressed similar sentiments. “This was our first community outreach and we were pleased to assist the residents.” She further stated that “from our examinations we found that many residents were suffering from glaucoma which we treated afterwards at the Georgetown Office, free of cost.”

The Region 3 community outreach was the second one conducted by the Ministry for 2021 – the first in Region 6 was at Albion on February 19 where 67 spectacles were handed out to residents.