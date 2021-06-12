Human Services Ministry to launch campaign targeting street children- Minister Persaud

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security is set to launch an extensive campaign focusing on assisting children who are found wandering.

Minister, Hon. Dr. Vindhya Persaud made this announcement on Friday, during the launch of World Day Against Child Labour, held in the Ministry of Labour’s compound.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Hon. Dr. Vindhya Persaud

“Many children can be seen asking for money. Do you know that it is a crime to give them? What we want you to do is to report it. We will get them off the streets, and we will work with their families to keep them at home.

Sometimes because we are filled with compassion. We want to help that child immediately and you can help that child by reporting and moving that child out of those situations and this is how you help.”

Minister Persaud said the Government will provide education and healthcare services for the development of the nation’s children. The Government will also provide a nurturing environment to those who are unable to care for themselves.

Following a series of alarming reports in 2020, Director of the Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA), Ms. Ann Greene had called on the public to refrain from giving money to children on the streets.

The Protection of Children’s Act 2009 states that parents could be prosecuted and imprisoned for allowing their child to beg on the streets.

The CPA head said parental substance abuse, parental mental health issues, domestic abuse/violence and poverty contribute to children’s vulnerabilities.

She said it is the duty of the parent to provide for children. She noted that if parents cannot fulfil their duty, they could seek help from CPA.