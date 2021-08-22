Hundreds of farmers turn out to receive Government’s flood relief grant

-AG implores beneficiaries to make good use of funds

Hundreds of farmers from Sisters Village, Canje and Rose Hall turned out to collect their flood relief grants, as part of the Government’s ongoing efforts to assist those who were severely affected by nationwide flooding.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, spearheaded the distribution of over 500 cheques to farmers at the Sisters Primary School and the Canje/ Rose Hall Welfare Centre.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, handing over a cheque to a farmer

At a ceremony held at the Friends Primary School, the Attorney General implored the beneficiaries to make good use of the grants and to rebuild what they lost during the unprecedented flooding.

“You may have loans at the bank; you may owe for fertilizer, for farming supplies; please use these monies to liquidate those debts. Use it for the reason why we are giving it, which is to assist you in the difficulties which were caused by the flooding.”

The Attorney General conveyed to the farmers that the assistance must not be viewed in isolation, highlighting several measures which were implemented by the PPP/C Administration to put back billions of dollars into the pockets of Guyanese.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, handing over a cheque to farmer, Royston Monroe

These include the reversal of more than 200 punitive taxes, the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant which provided $19,000 to each child in the public school system and the COVID-19 $25,000 cash grant.

“This money is not coming from a bottomless pit. It is coming from the country’s treasury, and this money is not easy to come by. Guyana, like every other country and economy in the world, was hit terribly by the COVID-19 pandemic which is causing a recession. But the Government has been able to find ways and the means to give back to the population,” the Attorney General explained.

Meanwhile, beneficiaries of the grant expressed how elated they are to have received assistance from the Government.

Diani Chines, a small-scale farmer told DPI that she lost rice, cash crops and livestock due to the flooding.

“I can say that it’s over a million dollars in losses, and that’s where I normally make my livelihood in all three areas to sustain the family. I am very much relieved because I am getting back something instead of nothing at all, so I am deeply grateful for the assistance,” she related.

Ministry of Agriculture officials processing the cheques to be distributed

Another farmer, Royston Monroe said he lost over 100 turkeys, chickens and ducks due to the flooding. Further to this, the pensioner said some 50 beds of cash crops were lost.

“With the $50,000 that I am getting, I will buy some seeds and replace my ducks. I am thankful for that,” Mr. Monroe told DPI.

Later this week, the Attorney General and other Government Ministers will continue the distribution of the grants.