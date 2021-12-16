Hundreds of Region 8 children receive toys

– compliments of Gov’t, Gold Target Export

The faces of children in Potaro-Siparuni, (Region Eight) lit up on Tuesday and Wednesday, when Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, M.P, delivered over 1,500 toys to boys and girls in five communities.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, MP, distributes a toy to a child from Campbelltown, Region Eight

Minister Sukhai, along with Manager of Gold Target Export, Christian Baksh and Regional Councillor, Rajkumar Singh, delivered the toys to the children.

The team first visited Campbelltown on Tuesday and handed out some 500 toys, to the many boys and girls who gathered at the community sports ground.

Manager of Gold Target Export, Christian Baksh hands over a toy to a child

On Wednesday, more children in Mahdia, Princeville, Micobie and El Paso, all in Region Eight, received gifts to brighten their Christmas.

The toy distribution drive is a joint initiative between the Amerindian Affairs Ministry and Gold Target Export which has ongoing mining operations in the Region.

Regional Councillor, Rajkumar Singh opens a box of toys to start the distribution

“We are happy today that, as a good corporate citizen, Gold Target Export, in collaboration with the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs is bringing this happiness in the lives of children who are now waiting for a long time to receive their gifts,” Minister Sukhai noted.

Children on Micobie about to receive their toys

Minister Sukhai added, that the ministry and the gold company “want to bring some happiness in this joyous season, the season of Christmas.”

Meanwhile, Baksh said his company sees it necessary to spread the Christmas cheer, especially in regions where they have mining concessions.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, MP, and team poses with some joyful children in Princeville, Region Eight

He said the company is fulfilling its corporate social responsibility and is pleased that hundreds of children returned home happy. In the coming days, the team will be winging out to other parts of the region, as well as in Cuyuni-Mazaruni, Region Seven with more toy distribution drives.