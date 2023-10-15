Hundreds walk to promote a good mental health

Hundreds attended a mental health walk to raise awareness about the importance of keeping a healthy mind and faculty.

The walk, which attracted mostly youths, was held on Saturday. It was called the ‘Glow for Mental Health Walk’ and was organised under the theme, ‘Creating Hope Through Action’.

Also attending the event was Advisor to the Minister of Health Dr. Leslie Ramsammy who noted that mental health continues to be a major challenge in Guyana.

He, nonetheless, charged the youths to take the lead in creating more awareness, thereby changing the reality.

“In the past, we have only thought of mental health only in terms of depression, bipolar disorder, [and] schizophrenia… The truth is that those diseases are only part of the mental health problems we face,” he noted.

He noted that the stress of everyday life and the ability to deal with it can cause mental health issues.

He added too that 75 percent of people living with depression are not being treated.

According to Dr Ramsammy, one in every eight people have a mental health issue.

“It is an imperative that we ensure that everyone suffering from diseases like depression and anxiety must get treatment today, and not tomorrow. And that is why we glow tonight because it is a message…We must change that reality,” Dr Ramsammy noted.

In the past week, the first 25 green benches were placed in schools which will create a space where persons with mental health issues can receive help.

“We are saying to young people in our schools, there is a place where you can get help to my colleagues, from the ministry of health. We must establish these benches and these spaces in our health centres in our recreational areas across this country. [And to] let people know there is a place where we can be assisted to navigate the everyday challenges,” Dr Ramsammy said.

UNICEF Deputy Representative for Guyana and Suriname, Irfan Akhtar was also part of the walk.

He noted that mental health issues should be a matter for discussion even in the family and it should not only be associated with doctor and clinics.

“This walk aims at creating awareness on mental health. As you know, mental health is stigmatized everywhere in the world and also Guyana is also not free from the stigma and discrimination in mental health. I think this evening, the walk will make a difference to create awareness, to reduce the stigma, but also creating enabling environment for mental health, every child everywhere has a right to good mental health and well-being,” he stated.

