“I am living proof” – Kareena Persaud hails PPP/C Gov’t youth empowerment drive

From free tertiary education to technical training, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Administration continues to demonstrate its unwavering commitment to empowering youth.

This is the message that Kareena Persaud, a young candidate on the PPP/C’s top-up list, delivered at a massive Essequibo Rally at the Anna Regina car park on Saturday.

Thousands of Guyanese are writing their future through initiatives such as the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) and the Board of Industrial Training (BIT), and according to Persaud, this is a reflection of the government’s commitment to our youth.

“I’ve benefitted from it personally. Comrades, this is what love looks like. This is what the PPP/C is all about,” she declared.

She also commended the PPP/C leadership for granting her the opportunity to take on a leadership role, emphasising that this is what the administration aims to do over the next five years.

“This region is a gem in the PPP/C crown — and we will continue to shine because we are led by people who deliver. Yes, President Ali, the Vice President, our ministers — they’re showing what real leadership looks like,” she said.

With many opportunities available, Persaud urged fellow youth to pursue these advantages and create a better future for themselves.

She further emphasised, “Young and old, nurses and teachers, mothers and mechanics: March to the polls like a Red Army! Cast your vote solidly for the PPP/C! Because this isn’t just an election- It’s about defending development, protecting our progress, and securing five more years of Dr. Irfaan Ali’s leadership.”

Persaud is one of 27 persons under the age of 25 who are part of the PPP/C’s List of Candidates for the upcoming General and regional elections.