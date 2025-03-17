IMF independent review confirms government’s policies are working

An independent evaluation by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has endorsed the government’s policies as effective with several inroads made to drive inclusive social and economic growth.

The IMF’s 2025 Article IV report praised the government’s social transfer policies implemented in recent years, as a move in the right direction to ending poverty, as disposable income has increased for Guyanese.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali at the launching of the Newborn Cash grant recently

The report also confirmed the government’s effective diversification strategy, since the non-oil economy continues to perform exceptionally.

Guyana’s real gross domestic product (GDP) and real non-oil GDP are projected to grow by about 10¼ per cent and 13 per cent respectively in 2025.

Highlights from the IMF Mission Concluding Statement

Speaking on this achievement on Sunday, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali said “That is telling the story that the country is not only progressing, it is transforming. And they did not say that they commend the country’s financial transformation, they commended the country’s economic transformation. Because economic transformation brings with it social, financial, human and societal transformation,” he underscored.

Yet, “Why aren’t these things not in the headlines of the newspapers? the president questioned, highlighting the biased approach taken by media houses.

“You hear them speak every day about disparity and inequality. The IMF in their independent review commended Guyana for inclusive growth in every sector of the economy and inclusive among every population set of the country,” President Ali said.

The president also pointed out that his government has remained firm in its commitment to upholding the principles of democracy through transparent governance.

President Ali flanked by beneficiaries of the $10,000 Universal Health Voucher

In fact, social media commentators and activists have the freedom to vilify and attack government officials without any consequences for their actions. This commitment was also applauded in the report.

“Five years ago, many of them went to the court…because their arrest was ordered just for posting one [negative] comment. Today they are free. Say what you want to say. Post what you want to post because they know that they have that freedom to do it under this government,” President Ali stated.

Guyana will continue to be one of the fastest growing economies in the world, demonstrating the success of the Dr Ali-led Administration’s economic policies.

Guyana recorded the highest real GDP growth rate in the world over the past few years, averaging about 47 per cent annually from 2022 to 2024, driven by a booming oil and gas industry.

Further, according to the IMF, major projects like the gas-to-energy initiative are boosting short-term growth, as well as building the foundation for long-term development, such as reliable electricity and enhanced infrastructure.

For the local business community, this boom means more opportunities in sectors supporting oil extraction, construction, transportation, and services, among others. This will in turn create new jobs and expand the economy further.

In 2025, the government is providing a national $100,000 cash grant for every Guyanese 18 years and older, a Newborn cash grant of $100,000 and a Universal Health Voucher amounting to $10,000.

These measures are intended to reduce the financial strains faced by families and are among a plethora of initiatives implemented by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Administration.

