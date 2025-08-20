Improved water access reaches 190 families in Lake Capoey

One hundred and ninety families from Lake Capoey Village in Region Two are now better equipped to store clean water, following the distribution of water tanks on Tuesday.

The initiative, announced by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali at this year’s National Toshaos Conference, aims to improve water access in remote and river communities.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, with residents of Lake Capoey and Mission during the distribution of the tanks

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, led the exercise alongside GWI’s Hinterland Services Director, Ramchand Jailall, and village leaders.

While the area has functioning water supply systems, the new tanks will help households store more water for daily use.

The government has invested close to $100 million to build water systems for riverine communities across Region Two.

New wells were completed at Dredge Creek, St Monica, Karawab, Bethany and Akawini.

Expansion works are also planned for Capoey and Mashabo in 2025, ensuring more families benefit from improved and reliable water service.