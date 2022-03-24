Inaugural Tech Expo 2022 launched

In keeping with the Ministry of Education’s vision to establish a world-class education system in Guyana, the Innovative Technology Unit on Thursday launched the inaugural Tech Expo 2022 at the National Centre of Educational Resources Development (NCERD).

Tech Expo 2022 theme is “Embracing traditional and non-traditional technology.” It aims to showcase and celebrate creative and innovative uses of technology in face-to-face, blended, and online classrooms.

Chief Education Officer (CEO) Dr. Marcel Hutson

While delivering brief remarks, Chief Education Officer (CEO) Dr. Marcel Hutson deemed the event significant as the Ministry works to advance the sector. He highlighted that as Guyana continues to develop as a nation, it is evident that the population develops as well and the way to do this is through education.

“We need to come to a point where we will leap into the future, we cannot afford to be left behind as the world is moving. So, if we embrace technology in whatever we do, especially modern technology we could only reach our destination faster.”

Students at Tech Expo 2022

While the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted many challenges in the education sector, it has also provided opportunities for innovative ways to engage students and deliver lessons comprehensively.

As such, Dr Hutson said technology is an important tool as the effective use of digital learning tools in the classroom can increase student engagement.

Head of the Management and Information Systems Unit, Mr. Yoganand Indarsingh

“The promise of educational technology lies in what educators do with it, and how it is used the best support the students’ needs.”

Head of the Management and Information Systems Unit, Mr. Yoganand Indarsingh said the expo provides students with the opportunity to learn the various dimensions of technology and how it can be applied to advance development.

Students at Tech Expo 2022

The exhibitors included NCERD, the Allied Arts Department of the Ministry of Education, Demerara Distillers Limited, Guyana Telephone and Telegraph, the National Agriculture Research Education Institute, ExxonMobil, the Guyana Technical Institute, the Guyana Industrial Training Center the Examinations Division and the Management and Information Systems Unit of the Ministry of Education.

The exhibition continues on March 25, 2022, from 10:00 am to 03:00 pm.