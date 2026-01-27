Income tax threshold moves from $130,000 to $140,000

Guyana’s working class will see increased take-home pay in 2026, as the income tax threshold rises from $130,000 to $140,000.

Minister Ashni Singh delivers Budget 2026 to the National Assembly

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, made the announcement on Monday evening while presenting the 2026 National Budget in the National Assembly.

He noted that the measure will remove approximately 5,000 people from the tax net and inject more than $2 billion in additional disposable income into workers’ hands.

Under the new threshold, individuals earning $140,000 or less will no longer be required to pay income tax. For all other employees, income tax will apply only to earnings above the first $140,000, further easing the financial burden on households and reinforcing the government’s commitment to putting people first.