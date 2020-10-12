Indian Arrival Monument site being upgraded to family-friendly space

– Culture Minister

The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport plans to upgrade the site of the $160 million Indian Arrival Monument at Palmyra, East Berbice-Corentyne (Region Six) to provide a more family-friendly atmosphere.

This is in keeping with the PPP/C’s Manifesto promise to create more safe areas for recreation and cultural activities.

During his recent visit to the site, Minister, Hon. Charles Ramson Jr., described it as a “good public space”, and indicated that there were plans to provide safer usage and grant more access to the site.

The Indian Arrival Monument, Palmyra, East Berbice Corentyne Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Hon. Charles Ramson Jr. in front of the Indian Arrival Monument in Palmyra, East Berbice-Corentyne (Region Six)

“The PPP/C Government has not come into office [with the notion of] discontinuing any works done by APNU+AFC. We are assessing what will be beneficial to the communities and the people, and as a result, we have proceeded with Palmyra,” the Culture Minister explained.

While upgrades in Palmyra’s public space are being done in phases, Minister Ramson Jr. said he was displeased that it was behind schedule.

“We cannot have a situation where contractors are being paid to complete a job at a certain time and it’s not being done. The President is very keen to see that we have value for money and contractors will be held accountable,” he said. Minister Ramson Jr. gave assurances that moving forward, this project will be better handled to ensure the successful reconditioning of the monument’s public space.