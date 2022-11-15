Info Fair and Town Hall slated for this Friday in Linden

The 10 Forward Civic Group in Linden, Region Ten will host an Information Fair and Town Hall on Friday, November 18.

The Info Fair will feature exhibitions from several ministries and their agencies, on citizens empowerment initiatives that could be of direct benefit to residents of Linden and the wider region. Exhibitors will be drawn from Labour, Agriculture, Housing, Public Service, Human Services, Youth Sports and Culture, and Tourism among others.

The highlight of the event will feature a Town Hall session, with the Attorney General’s Chambers addressing the legislative framework for Hemp cultivation in Region ten, while the Ministry of Agriculture will engage upper level students, business persons, farmers and other interested residents on opportunities in agriculture, particularly in Hemp cultivation and value-added production.

The Town Hall will also feature an Open Day session with Minister of Public Works, Honourable Bishop Juan Edghill who holds political responsibility for the region. This session will seek to address some of the issues residents are facing that require direct intervention from the government.

The day’s events which will be held at the Egbert Benjamin Centre, Republic Avenue, Mackenzie, will commence with the Town Hall engagement at 10:00 hours.

