International Hospital to be constructed in Silica City

As part of the government’s plan to build a modern city away from the coastline called Silica City, investors have already expressed their interest in building a world-class hospital in Silica City.

Addressing a People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) rally in Kuru Kuru on the Linden-Soesdyke Highway on Thursday, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali disclosed that the new urban development will become a destination for anyone willing to travel to Guyana to access a range of health care services.



President Ali delivered a power-packed speech at the PPP/C rally in Kuru Kuru on the Linden-Soesdyke Highway

”Already, we have investors for Silica City, who will be building an international hospital that will…provide services for health tourism, medical tourism,” the president revealed.

Medical tourism refers to the practice of foreigners who travel to other countries for medical treatment or procedures because of the high-quality of services offered in that particular nation. The hospital, the president said, will set the stage to ensure that Guyana can become a country that benefits from this practice.

Silica City, a brainchild of President Ali, will be Guyana’s first technologically advanced city and is designed to accommodate more than 15,000 families.

Coupled with the international hotel is a top-tier indoor arena that will ensure the continuation of sports tourism, similar to what occurs with the renowned Caribbean Premier League and Global Super League.



A section of the crowd at the massive public meeting on Thursday

”The new indoor arena…is going to bring international artistes and international events. What are all these things going to do? They are going to create economic expansion, create jobs, open up new opportunities…and give you a better prospect in life,” he assured a massive gathering attending the rally.



For all these plans to come to fruition, the head of state urged the residents not to gamble with their future and make poor choices at the ballot box on September 1.

”A country is run by integrity, by capability, by experience, by competence, and that is what the People’s Progressive Party Civic offers,” the president said.

Since assuming office in 2020, the PPP/C administration has begun the construction of twelve new hospitals, two of which have already been commissioned. Another five hospitals are slated to be commissioned in the coming months.