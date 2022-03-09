Itabali residents to benefit from upgraded water supply system

Inadequate supply of water will soon be a thing of the past for residents of Itabali, Region Seven. The water supply system, which is set for a $4 million upgrade, will see the rehabilitation of the well in the community and expansion of the system for more persons to access water.

The announcement was made by Regional Executive Officer (REO) of Region Seven, Kerwin Ward during a recent visit to the community. The REO was at the time accompanying Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, M.P.

CDC Councillor, Itabali, Cleveland Trotz

Councillor of the Community Development Council (CDC), Cleveland Trotz, said he was happy with the development and is anxiously awaiting the upgrade. Trotz explained that most persons in the community only receive water in their homes when it rains.

He said he was pleased at the pace with which the concerns of the people are being addressed, since the issue was made known during a recent meeting with a representative from the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI).

“We aired our views, and it was decided that personnel will come in from GWI to look at the whole situation. I made a suggestion that a general survey of the lines through which the water pass be rechecked so that they can determine what might very well be the cause of us not getting water at this end,” he stated.

Chairperson of the CDC, Coleen Singh expressed similar sentiments and commended the government for its timely intervention.

CDC Chairperson, Itabali, Coleen Singh

“It is the number one need in our community right now. Most of our residents do not have access to the well water. We have written GWI, inviting them to come on board to do an evaluation of how we can better the whole system and now to hear the announcement, we are very happy and pleased with this decision,” Singh said.

Improved access to, and enhanced quality of water is a manifesto promise of the PPP/C administration. This includes the upgrading of the distribution and transmission of water in urban, rural and hinterland areas.

The budgetary allocation for Region Seven is $3.6 billion.