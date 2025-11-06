Jagdeo highlights success of Low-Carbon Development Strategy

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo states that Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) continues to provide tangible benefits to citizens while gaining international recognition.

Speaking at a press conference, he said the model has attracted substantial funding since its inception, noting that “it has been wildly successful. We have raised a lot of money because of that model, the forward thinking in that model. That has helped many of our people.”

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo at his earlier press conference

Dr Jagdeo highlighted recent projects, such as the solar farms in Essequibo, Linden, and Berbice, as examples of how the LCDS is improving lives. He noted that the funds are also being used to enhance flood resilience and support Amerindian communities.

He also praised President Irfaan Ali’s leadership on environmental issues, stating, “President Ali, has gone to the Conference of Parties in Brazil, and at that conference he will represent Guyana, which he has done admirably.”

The vice president added that the government remains committed to using its environmental programmes to promote sustainable growth and global climate leadership.