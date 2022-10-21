Janet Jagan was an unfaltering champion of the working class

Former President Janet Jagan, OE was on Thursday remembered for her exemplary contribution to the social and economic upliftment of women and ordinary people, during an event hosted at the Cheddi Jagan Research Centre to commemorate what would have been her 102nd birth anniversary.

Mrs Jagan served as Guyana’s first female president from 1997 to 1999, after serving as the country’s first female prime minister. The majority of her political career was also etched in championing the working class, and the rights and freedom of women.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

Reflecting on the life and work of Mrs Jagan, His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, described the former president as an “unfaltering champion of the working class.”

He said, “she was a profound humanitarian…she was always willing to help ordinary people and to write whatever wrongs they have suffered…she was a bastion in the fight for the restoration of democracy,”

The president said the Peoples Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Government has not deviated from the values and principles she exhibited.

Former President, Janet Jagan, OE was hailed as an unfaltering champion of the working class

“We have not deviated from her struggle for equality for women, the end of exploitation and improvement of the working class,” he said while reminding of the emphasis the government has placed on ensuring all citizens are catered for in policies and programmes.

He said that even as Mrs Jagan’s birth anniversary is being celebrated, her name is etched in the country’s history as she was part of the historical struggle for Guyana’s independence.

Like Jagan, he said every member of his Cabinetand every other leaderhas a responsibility to the people to create an atmosphere where “we see Guyana belonging to all of us.”

“That is why I could say very confidently say, I am not part of a system that indoctrinated racism. I am part of a system that indoctrinated us in national unity.

A section of the audience at the Cheddi Jagan Research Centre

“So, when we deliver a housing program or health program or education program, it is built on social justice, political justice, economic justice,” President Ali emphasised.

The head of state reminded of the many challenges it faced when it got into office in August 2020 including COVID-19, inflation, and other global crisis.

Despite this, the economy grew at an unprecedented rate, and the government was able to implement several social and other programmes to cushion the high cost of living affecting the citizens.

