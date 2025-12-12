Joe Vieira Park on track for 2026 opening

The Guyana-China Joe Vieira Recreational Park in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) is on track to be commissioned in 2026, according to Chairman of the Protected Areas Commission (PAC) Board of Directors, Robert Persaud.

This transformative project is part of a broader plan to upgrade major recreational facilities not only within the National Park, but also at the Botanical Gardens and other green spaces across Georgetown, in keeping with the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030.

Speaking with the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Friday, Chairman Persaud said the project entails “a very modern park with facilities to provide not only a green space, but all the conveniences that go with having a modern urban park.”

Protected Areas Commission’s Chairman, Robert Persaud

A full-sized professional football field, complete with spectator stands, basketball and tennis courts, alongside a table tennis area, is among the amenities to be included.

A dedicated children’s playground is also under construction, offering a safe and engaging space for younger visitors. Beyond sports, the park aims to serve as a central recreational space for families on the West Coast and West Bank of Region Three.

“That project is about 90 per cent completed, and we do hope that we’ll be able to hand over sometime in the first quarter of 2026,” he affirmed.

The Guyana-China Joe Veira Park captured in November 2025

The project, funded through a grant from the Government of China and coordinated by the PAC, is being developed to the tune of $12 million.

Noting that 2025 was a successful year for the PAC, Persaud said additional announcements will be made soon regarding the enhancement of the National Park and the Botanical Gardens.

“We do look forward to next year, we will continue to advance the agenda within the scope of the Low Carbon Development Strategy 2030, particularly…towards the goal of 30 by 2030, which is…a commitment our president [Ali] has made,” he said.

He encouraged citizens and other stakeholders alike to remain engaged and support the work of the PAC, which is important to Guyana’s aspirations as a global leader in biodiversity and conservation management.

Expanding on the chairman’s remarks, PAC’s Deputy Commissioner Parmanand Persaud revealed that exciting upgrades are on the horizon for the National Park as the team prepares to roll out several major projects in 2026.

One of the most anticipated additions is a modern concession area, something that has been in the works for years. This new space will finally give park users access to healthy snacks, wholesome beverages, and protein shakes, directly supporting the healthy lifestyle that the government has been encouraging across the country.

“In addition to that, for 2026, we’ll be commissioning a new tennis court for all of our tennis lovers,” he told DPI.

PAC’s Deputy Commissioner Parmanand Persaud

And that is not all, the park is working closely with the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport to unveil a new football field built to international practice standards.

Fitzroy Sealey, a deputy commissioner, said the commission is preparing for an important year in 2026, focusing on supporting the communities around Guyana’s protected areas.

With established management and strategic plans already guiding operations, the commission is focused on ensuring communities receive real, tangible benefits from the protected areas they border. A major push next year will involve identifying the communities most in need and reaching out directly to offer support.

Public awareness is also set to increase significantly as the PAC plans to launch a new podcast in 2026, giving the public a clearer window into its work.