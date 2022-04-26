Kaibarupai to get first time access to potable water in new week

-as water system nears completion

Residents of Kaibarupai, Region Eight will soon be able to enjoy first-time access to potable water through the new Kaibarupai Water Supply System.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal, Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) Director of Hinterland Services, Mr. Ramchand Jailal and a team visited the ongoing project on Sunday.

Close to 500 villagers reside in the area and practice rain water harvesting to receive water.

“Clean water is a basic necessity. It doesn’t matter where you live, our government will ensure you have a better life,” stated Minister Croal.

At least 70% of the community which lies on the right side of the creek will have first time access to water at the service connection level upon completion. The right side hosts the health post, primary and nursery school and village office. However, the Minister has committed to expanding the system for the left side.

“We will have an assessment to see if this system can distribute the water on the other side and we will connect the pipes,” the Minister assured.

By May 1, 2022 the Kaibarupai Water Supply System will be fully operational.

The project is being executed by R. Kissoon Contracting Services and includes the installation of an intake pumping chamber, pump and discharge assembly in the creek, installation of a photovoltaic pumping system, solar panels and accessories. Some 3,000 meters of 50mm (2″) pvc pipes and 1,000 meters of 19mm (3/4″) pipes with 50 service connections have been installed.

A reinforced concrete base is also constructed to accommodate four 450 gallon storage tanks. More than 90% of works have been completed and the project is only awaiting the installation of the submersible pump.

Approximately $34.6 million is being expended to complete the water supply system.

Minister Croal also announced a number of incoming projects to develop the community such as the training of Community Service Officers and the completion of the computer hub, as well as, a bridge to connect the two sides of the village.