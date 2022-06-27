Search

Kissoon’s donates to Flood Relief Effort

Staff Reporter Staff ReporterJune 27, 2022

Kissoon’s Furniture today donated 80 cot mattresses to the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) to aid the national flood relief effort.

Sales Manager of the furniture company,  Christina Dhaneshar, handed over the items to CDC’s Logistics Manager, Phillip Azore. The mattresses, Mr. Azore said, will be utilized immediately as they can add to the resources of shelters countrywide.

Supplies are being distributed to several flood impacted locations across Guyana as consistent rains and the over-topping of waterways continue.

CATEGORIES
TAGS

COVID-19 Alert!

Coronavirus disease spreads primarily through contact with an infected person when they cough or sneeze. It also spreads when a person touches a surface or object that has the virus on it, then touches their eyes, nose, or mouth. We urge citizens to practice good hygiene and social or physical distancing also adhere to the guidelines provided by the Ministry of Health, Guyana.