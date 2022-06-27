Kissoon’s donates to Flood Relief Effort

Kissoon’s Furniture today donated 80 cot mattresses to the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) to aid the national flood relief effort.

Sales Manager of the furniture company, Christina Dhaneshar, handed over the items to CDC’s Logistics Manager, Phillip Azore. The mattresses, Mr. Azore said, will be utilized immediately as they can add to the resources of shelters countrywide.

Supplies are being distributed to several flood impacted locations across Guyana as consistent rains and the over-topping of waterways continue.

