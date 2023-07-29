Labour minister urges Guyanese to grasp opportunities as they become available

─ at Emancipation celebration

The Ministry of Labour on Friday hosted its annual Emancipation celebrations at its Head Office on Brickdam, Georgetown, where Minister Joseph Hamilton urged all Guyanese to grasp the opportunities that are being made available as the country rapidly develops.

“Young people, you cannot afford to fail. Before you are great opportunities, great facilities and it is for you to hold on to them and do everything possible to develop yourselves,” he encouraged.

The minister called on the youths to continue to honour their ancestors, who worked feverishly to ensure the abolition of slavery so that we can now enjoy freedom.

Meanwhile, he noted that as the world continues to modernise, more cultural events are being celebrated by persons of all ethnic backgrounds.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton delivering his remarks at the ministry’s Emancipation celebration

“This celebration has been extended beyond people of African descent in Guyana and has become a national celebration. So, we celebrate emancipation nationally and what it has brought to Guyana and the developments we see before us.”

The cultural programme included African dances, songs, poems and drumming among other activities.

