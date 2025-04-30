Labour ministry pushes AI, digitalisation to enhance workplace safety

The Ministry of Labour’s Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Department on Monday hosted a groundbreaking symposium titled “Revolutionising Health and Safety: The Role of AI and Digitalisation at Work”.

Held at the Regency Suites Hotel in Georgetown, the event is one of several activities organised by the OSH Department to promote awareness of safety and health practices both at work and at home in observance of OSH Month.

It also aligns with the celebration of the World Day for Safety and Health at Work.

The event brought together close to 100 participants from private and public sector agencies, all with a shared commitment to modernising workplace safety standards in Guyana.

The symposium featured presentations and panels exploring the practical applications of AI and digital technologies in improving occupational safety and health.

Participants engaged in dynamic discussions around innovative strategies for risk management, workplace surveillance, predictive analytics, and the development of smarter, safer work environments.

Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton delivered the keynote address. He emphasised that real intelligence (RI) must precede the successful use of artificial intelligence (AI) in workplaces.

“𝐈𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐝𝐨𝐧’𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞, 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐈,” he stated, warning that technology alone cannot solve organisational challenges if foundational human competencies are lacking.

The minister highlighted real-world experiences where assumptions about digital literacy led to poor outcomes.

He referenced the Board of Industrial Training’s partnership with Coursera, noting that despite widespread access to smartphones, many participants struggled with basic digital engagement.

“𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲, 𝐰𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞 — 𝐰𝐞 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐤𝐧𝐨𝐰,” he said.

Minister Hamilton also challenged business leaders and managers to move away from assumptions about employee capability based on academic qualifications alone.

“𝐂𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐞𝐬𝐧’𝐭 𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲. 𝐂𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐞𝐬𝐧’𝐭 𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲,” he asserted, calling for more deliberate investment in training and retraining to strengthen the workforce.

Turning to the broader implications for health and safety, Minister Hamilton warned that without an attitude transformation in Guyana’s workplaces, no amount of digitalization or AI could prevent occupational hazards.

Also present at the opening ceremony were Ms Gillian Burton-Persaud, Advisor to the Minister; Ms Gweneth King, OSH Consultant; Mr Roydon Croal and Ms Maxean Bess, Assistant Chief OSH Officers, along with other distinguished guests.

They were also representatives from the Ministry of Public Works, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Massy Guyana, the National Data Management Authority (NDMA), the National Insurance Scheme (NIS), SEACOR Marine, Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), the Linden Mayor and Town Council, MODEC, Guyana National Shipping Corporation Limited (GNSCL), ChampionX, Guyana Energy Agency (GEA), Banks DIH Limited, Sterling Products Limited, Farfan and Mendes Limited, Pritpaul Singh Incorporated, Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB), Guyana Logistics and Support Services Incorporated, among others. The Ministry of Labour reaffirmed its commitment to fostering a culture of safety, innovation, and continuous learning as Guyana transitions into a more technology-driven economy.

