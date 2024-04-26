Launch of the Zoo Restoration and Enhancement Project

The Protected Areas Commission (PAC) is slated to launch a restoration and enhancement journey for the Zoological Park. The event will take place this Saturday, April 27, 2024, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. under the theme ‘Wildlife Warriors: Unite for Conservation’.

As such, the Commission is inviting our valued stakeholders and partners as we embark on this important endeavour. The PAC is eager to share this occasion with members of our community who have in one way or another contributed to the upkeep of the Zoological Park.

The rehabilitation of this space signifies our continuous commitment to wildlife conservation, sustainability, and community engagement.

Additionally, this enhancement exercise, which will serve as a demonstration of our dedication to creating a cleaner, healthier environment for all wildlife, will feature key activities such as whitewashing of trees, painting of structures, raking, tree planning, and other activities to enhance the environment.

Protected Areas Commission

April 26, 2024

