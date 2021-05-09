Legal Aid Clinics, Help and Shelter for all regions – Min. Persaud

– to assist victims of domestic violence

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Hon. Dr. Vindhya Persaud has said offices for Legal Aid services and Help and Shelter will soon be established in all regions.

The two entities saw an increase in Government subvention in the 2021 national budget, with Help and Shelter receiving $52 million, Legal Aid Clinic $94 million and the Linden Legal Aid Clinic, some $20 million.

In a recent interview with DPI, Minister Persaud expressed concern over the recent spate of domestic violence cases and its impact on victims and their families.

“So, the attention would be on both, because with domestic violence, we need to have legal representation for persons who cannot afford it because sometimes this is a stumbling block for women. Shelter is also key because when they leave their homes, where do they go?”

Dr. Persaud said her ministry would soon launch a public education and awareness campaign to tackle the issue nationwide. The campaign will focus on anger management and the Survivors Advocates Programme, targeting persons with violent tendencies. Family and couples counselling will also be available.

Strengthening partnerships with civil society and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) will also be among the focus of the ministry to address the issue of domestic violence.

“In terms of domestic violence, it’s not that the ministry alone can do it alone. It has to be a collaboration between the ministry and the police first, but also the wider society, civil society, as well as persons who are in NGOs who work in the area of domestic violence.

So, let us know the cases, get the cases to us, get them to report so that we can help these women. We don’t want these women to feel that there is no support; there is … the bottom line is we have to get the women away from the preparators and abusers,” Minister Persaud said.

Meanwhile, the 914-emergency hotline, launched in December, has been linked to all services available to victims of domestic violence. These include immediate access to shelters, counselling and other psychosocial support, and access to training programmes offered by the ministry.

However, Minister Persaud said people have not been fully utilising these services. She said several persons have been calling 914 for information for other services offered by the ministry. There are also some challenges with prank calls and persons abusing the operators. She is urging persons to desist from this behaviour.

“I think 914 should be used more. It is a hotline not only for adult victims, it’s a hotline that children can call because it filters right back to Childcare and Protection, and we have also been focusing on elderly abuse,” Dr. Persaud said. She added that her ministry would also be reviewing legislation that protects domestic violence and other abuse victims.