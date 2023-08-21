Lethem solar farms sees reduction in diesel usage

Since its commissioning in 2022, the Lethem solar farm has resulted in government avoiding the use of over 2,000 drums of diesel says Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA), Dr. Mahender Sharma.

During a recent visit to Karasabai, Region Nine, the GEA head noted, “More than 2,200 drums of diesel were avoided by that single installation alone over one-year.

“This one-megawatt solar farm brought great avoidance, because to generate the electricity, we used the sunshine and solar panels, instead of the diesel.”

He said a new hydropower plant is being constructed at Kumu, which will provide some 1,500 kilowatts of energy. The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2024.

Dr. Sharma highlighted how projects of this nature contributes to the government’s renewable energy drive and ties into the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS 2030).

He explained that solar farms are sustainable and long-lasting, while at the same time contributing to the preservation of the environment.

The control system for the Lethem Solar Plant

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, who holds responsibility for the energy sector had noted that renewable and clean energy plays a pivotal role in fostering economic growth, energy security, job creation, and poverty alleviation in a cost-effective manner while contributing to climate change mitigation.

Since assuming office in 2020, government has demonstrated its commitment to achieving a low carbon economy and advancing the country’s transition towards clean energy development.

