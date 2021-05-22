‘Let’s clean up Guyana’ – Minister Edghill urges citizens in run up to Independence

Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill is calling on citizens across the country to beautify their surroundings in the lead-up to Independence Day.

The Minister made this plea while inspecting ongoing maintenance works that were financed through his Ministry.

He said, “even if it is just the width or length of your property line, you clean up… Don’t let us sit back and complain that the Mayor and Town Council didn’t come or that the NDC didn’t come.”

Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill inspects clean-up works along the Turkeyen seawall

Minister Edghill explained that while complaints against the local authorities may have merit, citizens should have national pride and clean up their respective areas.

“We are Guyanese. Everything can’t be a fight and a division. Our independence is something that should bring us all together.

Guyana, is we own. Guyana belongs to all of us. So, let’s clean up Guyana. Let’s work together to beautify Guyana and let’s celebrate our 55 years.”

Minister Edghill said a partnership is necessary to clean up the country. As such, he has already engaged the Neighbourhood Democratic Councils, Regional Democratic Councils, Mayors, members of the religious community, private sector and other stakeholders on beautifying the nation for Independence.

Further, the Minister said although the COVID-19 pandemic has curtailed the way the nation will celebrate Independence, Guyanese can find opportunities to pay more attention to enhancing the aesthetics of the environment.

“Your own dignity as a person must ensure that where you live, where you operate is clean,” the Minister said.

Guyana will celebrate its 55th anniversary as an independent nation on Wednesday.