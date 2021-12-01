Lima Sand access road to be completed ahead of schedule

─ 1500 households to benefit

The upgrade of the Lima Sand access road in Region Two, could be completed ahead of schedule, as the contractor has been working overtime.

Some 1,500 households will benefit from the upgraded road, which is initially slated to be completed in May 2022 following a September signing.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for finance, Dr. Ashni Singh on the ground with his team and the contactor assessing the progress of the works.

Contractor, S. Jagmohan Construction and General Supplies Inc. has been working around the clock to deliver the project on time.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for finance Dr. Ashni Singh assessed the$136.7 million project, last Sunday.

“We have been pressing very hard for all projects to move forward in a timely manner, because we want citizens to get the benefit of the services that will become available,” Minister Singh stated.

Ongoing works on the Lima sand access road

The finance minister spoke of the recent meeting President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, had with contractors, where he urged them to both expedite their work and maintain quality.

“We are pushing very hard to have the road completed in the shortest possible time. It was anticipated originally when the contract would have been awarded, that it would have been completed early next year, but I think if they continue to move at this pace, it is likely they could complete it before the end of this year and we are pushing very aggressively to see if that is achievable,” Minister Singh said.

Ongoing works on the Lima sand access road

The first phase of the project is 800 metres long, 20 feet wide and will be outfitted with concrete drains. Dr. Singh said government is looking forward to the timely completion of the road and the continuation to the next phase.

The road upgrade is part of government’s infrastructural agenda to improve and increase access.