–Hails President Ali for his visionary leadership

Speaking to a packed rally at the Lieu-Ken-Pen Square in Wismar, Linden Region 10, Dr Shurdon Murray, a candidate of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic, declared that the mining town, in just five years, has become “better and stronger” under the banner of the PPP/C government.

Dr Shurdon Murray addresses the large crowd in Linden on Sunday

In a fiery address on Sunday to thousands of supporters, Murray said that Linden has undergone a significant transformation across various sectors – a direct result of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s visionary and bold leadership.

President Ali has built bridges of policies and progress, and he has a heart for Linden and all its communities, Dr Murray said to those in attendance and more than one thousand online viewers.

A massive crowd of PPP/C supporters in Linden on Sunday

He told the gathering that President Ali has opened roads to places of worship, invested in religious and cultural life, and connected communities like West Watooka and Ituni with infrastructure that will stand for generations.

“As a young man, I proudly endorse another young, vibrant, energetic leader like myself, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali,” Murray declared. “That is leadership. That is vision,” he said, while informing supporters that this is why President Ali should return for another five years.

Murray called on his fellow Lindeners to ensure they come out on September 1 and cast their vote for the PPP/C to continue development.