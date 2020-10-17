Linden youth to benefit from agro-food processing, other training

One hundred Upper Demerara-Berbice (Region Ten) students are set to benefit from training this year in several areas through a $10.8 million budget allocation under the Ministry of Labour.

Minister, Hon. Joseph Hamilton made this announcement during his meeting with Councillors from the Regional Democratic Council and Linden Town Council.

The training aims to equip youth with marketable skills that will help them to become productive members of society and contribute to the economy. The sessions will be conducted by the Board of Industrial Training (BIT).

Minister of Labour, Hon. Joseph Hamilton engaging Region 10’s newly-appointed REO, Mr. Dwight John and Linden Mayor, Ms. Waneka Arrindell

Ten students will benefit from training in agro-food processing and garment construction; 20 from commercial food preparation and 60 in heavy-duty operations and maintenance.

BIT Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr. Richard Maughn also expects the training to foster a new mindset about managing personal finances.

“Instead of spending money on school uniforms, they can sew for themselves or instead of buying a cake, these are things they will be able to do for themselves for free,” Mr. Maughn said.

Training will begin based on the availability of training facilities. Discussions with municipalities are underway to secure training locations.

Region Ten’s newly-appointed Regional Executive Officer, Mr. Dwight John and Linden Mayor, Ms. Waneka Arrindell also attended the meeting.