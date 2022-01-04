Lives of vulnerable groups enhanced in 2021 with several initiatives

-Ministry of Human Services and Social Security – Sector Highlights 2021

Guyana has experienced a surge in economic development since the PPP/C administration returned to government in August 2020. Since then, the government, through the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security has been working diligently to empower women, taking care of the nation’s children, elders and vulnerable groups.

Empowering Women

To promote gender equality and equity, Human Services Minister, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, M.P., implemented a Women’s Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN) which provides skill programmes to women of all ages. Over 1200 persons were trained in varying skill sets since the launch of the programme in May, 2021.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud with senior citizen.

“We are shattering the gender stereotypes and moving into the area of different modes of study and work because I understand what happens when women are deprived of accessing programmes because maybe they drop out of school. We will also focus on functional literacy. Again, brand new for women,” noted Minister Persaud.

Under the WIIN programme, women can access other services such as:

• A marketing app and business incubator, conceptualised for female-owned businesses which serves as a directory to network with other businesses and to promote business opportunities.

• An ‘Empowerment fund’, which serves to provide women with the opportunity to start or fund their own businesses, creating more female entrepreneurs in the country. Some $130 Million has already been allocated to women countrywide.

Mitigating Domestic Violence

While providing women with the avenues to generate income, the ministry is vigorously working to mitigate domestic violence and sexual offences in Guyana.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud and Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn with second batch of COQSQUAD 2000 officers.

In that regard, a series of programmes and collaboration were made to spread awareness and tackle this prevalent issue. Among these programmes are;

Community Advocates Network (CAN) that places a survivor’s advocate in every community across the regions to provide support to victims of abuse.

Legal Pro-bono 500, that aims to provide over 500 victims with free and effective legal assistance.

COPSQUAD 2000, which ensures that police officers are being trained to efficiently assist victims while maintaining accountability and transparency.

Children

In 2021, the ministry earmarked $892 million of its budgetary allocation to ensure the protection and wellbeing of the nation’s children.

Minister Persaud had stated that “the [$892 million] will go towards human resources, capital investments to enable us to respond with alacrity to the numerous reports of child abuse, awareness campaigns, parenting programmes and some other areas.”

The ministry, through the Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA) also focused on the adoption of children of all ages and on orphanages countrywide.

Pensioners

Government improved the livelihood of senior citizens by increasing the old age pension from $20,500 to $25,000 per month which benefitted over 60,000 pensioners.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud assisting to distribute old age pension and one-off cash grant

The ministry also closed off the year with the distribution of the 2022 old age pension booklets to senior citizens, ensuring a hassle-free upliftment process.

Cash grants

In 2021, $29.5 billion was allocated to the ministry to execute its mandate of providing services to the country’s most vulnerable groups.

In total, government disbursed:

$8 BILLION in COVID-19 cash grant

$4 BILLION in Old Age Pension

$500 MILLION in Public Assistance

$120 MILLION to support people living with disabilities

$50 MILLION to support organisations working with victims of domestic violence

$2.6 BILLION in relief for vulnerable groups including: pensioners, public assistance recipients and GPL low-kilowatt consumers