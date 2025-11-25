Local Content to expand, modernise public services from Jan 2026

As part of Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s administration’s broader mandate to expand and modernise public services, the Ministry of Natural Resources, through the Local Content Secretariat, has introduced a new structured timeline for reviewing and approving applications for local content certification. The move is intended to bring greater clarity, predictability, and efficiency to the process, ensuring that businesses and companies understand exactly how long approvals will take once all the required documents have been submitted.

Effective January 2026, the following can be expected under the updated framework:

● Sole proprietorships and landlords will have new applications processed within five working days, with renewals completed within three working days.

● 100% Guyanese-owned companies and business partnerships will have new applications processed within 15 working days, and renewals within 10 working days.

● All other companies will see new applications processed within 21 working days, while renewals will be completed within 15 working days.

The secretariat emphasises that these timelines only begin once all required documents have been received, ensuring that processing periods are consistent, transparent, and aligned with the government’s commitment to a more responsive public service. An updated list of required documents will be posted on the petroleum.gov.gy website, clearly indicating the documents which will be required under this new framework.

Furthermore, stakeholders across Guyana’s petroleum industry and its wider supply chain are encouraged to download and utilise the Local Content App, launched in February of this year. This platform brings suppliers closer to contractors and subcontractors by streamlining access to procurement needs and strengthening local participation in the sector. Importantly, too, the ministry will be launching a portal where applications can be submitted online to optimise efficiencies in the process. This launch will also take place in January 2026, and we encourage all members of the public to utilise these new facilities when submitting their applications.