Local government invested $13.1B in Amerindian communities since 2020

The government, through the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, has invested approximately $13.1 billion over the past four years to spur development within Amerindian communities.

This was disclosed on Wednesday by Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag, during her presentation at the National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference 2024, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) Liliendaal.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag

Minister Parag emphasised that since the government assumed office in 2020, it has taken a robust approach to improving the livelihoods of Amerindians across the country.

She detailed that approximately $3.4 billion was allocated for infrastructural works, $3.2 billion for health services, $6.1 billion for education, and $448 million for agriculture.

At the regional level, at least 28 secondary schools have been constructed over the past four years.

In addition, the minister highlighted some of the programmes that have been implemented, noting that over 3,400 people are currently benefiting from the National Pathway Workers Programme.

This programme was introduced to ensure that at least one person from each household secures employment, helping to ease the cost of living for their families.

The Community Enhancement Workers initiative, created for a similar purpose, has also been successful, contributing to a cleaner and greener environment across the country.

“You can see that you have moved from one level to another…You can see the tangible results. We want to ensure that all of the social and economic benefits trickle down to you. That is what local government is all about, that we equitably distribute all of the resources that we have in this country to you,” the local government minister stated.

The National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference 2024, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) Liliendaal

Furthermore, Minister Parag stressed that continuous engagement with the people remains a top priority for the government, which is exactly what the toshaos conference seeks to achieve, ensuring direct communication with village leaders and their councils.

She added that the government aims to create an environment that promotes democracy and fosters consultations, leading to a better understanding of the needs of residents from the hinterland and other remote areas.

“Therefore, you are our link to strengthening democracy in the local level in this country. I want you to know how critical your roles are. And so, the Neighborhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) and municipalities are ensuring this,” the minister posited.

