Local producers laud Gondola initiative

Local business owners are commending the move by the Guyana Office for Investment (GO-Invest) for introducing the Gondola initiative at the Massy Store in Turkeyen, along the East Coast of Demerara and Povidence, East Bank Demerara.

The initiative was launched on Saturday at the store’s Turkeyen branch, in collaboration with the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) and the Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC). It showcases a diverse range of certified ‘Made in Guyana’ products from over 20 local businesses.

Locally made by Marica’s Product

Some of the items on display are from ‘Marcia’s Products,’ a family-owned business operated by Marcia Kwang. Representing her mother, Jada Gonsalves gave GO-Invest a thumbs up for providing local producers with another opportunity to shine.

The entity produces some of Guyana’s most cherished food items such as cassava bread in garlic or onion flavour, casreep and farine. ‘Marcia’s Products’ also manufactures coconut oil, crab oil and cookie starch.

Jada Gonsalves and her mother, Marcia Kwang

“We want to be able to have our own space, so that you don’t have to go running all over the store to look for whatever it is that you need from your local producers,” Gonsalves told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Gonsalves is encouraging other budding producers to take the leap and not be held back by the risks. She believes that fear only comes when there is no solid support system, a positive nod to assistance from GO-Invest.

Xuxa Lowe specialises in making cherry wine, and she too welcomed the Gondola initiative, saying it gives producers the chance to open new markets and expand opportunities.

Xuxa Lowe has been making cherry wine since 2016

Lowe implores all local producers to “keep on progressing, there will be a little struggle now and then. But most people like local stuff, and if you continue to produce the same thing, you’ll get to the top one day. Don’t give up.”

With this initiative, local producers believe they are being given a fair chance at succeeding on a level playing field when it comes to developing and showcasing certified locally produced products.