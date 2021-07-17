Longstanding issues resolved at NIS outreach

Longstanding issues encountered by contributors to the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) have been resolved at the first of a series of outreaches launched by Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh MP.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh tending to queries

The Minister and NIS staff, on Saturday sat down with several individuals, including the elderly, at Giftland Mall, Turkeyen to sort out issues linked to inefficiency in the execution of the Scheme’s functions.

“A large number of contributors to the NIS, and NIS pensioners have been encountering a variety of challenges and frustrations in their interactions with the scheme, for a variety of reasons, including issues of bureaucracy, issues of timeliness, of processing of transactions, etc.

(L-R) NIS board member, Jillian Burton; Chairman of the NIS Board, Ramesh Persaud, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh MP; General Manager of NIS, Holly Greaves and NIS board member, Cathy Jason

This outreach is part of our Government’s efforts to address a large stock of inherited challenges with the National Insurance Scheme.”

Minister Singh said the Government is on a campaign to rid the public service of inefficiencies, however, he noted that the fault is not always that of the NIS.

The Minister said sometimes, it is the fault of employers making incorrect filings or not filing employees’ contributions. He reminded that it is against the law for employers to withhold contributions.

Individuals insured with the Scheme thanked the Minister and the management of NIS for making it easier to have their issues addressed in a timely manner.

One pensioner, Sanchari Singh who went to get a new NIS card, said it is a good idea to conduct outreaches because it makes access easier for the elderly.

“It saves us the older folks from climbing the long step at NIS which, you know, you have arthritis pain and so, it helps a lot. I think it’s a very good idea,” she said.

Another pensioner, Aaron Bisram Jagroop, described the initiative as “marvelous” and recognised NIS for its courteous and accommodating staff.

“I encourage people in this area to come out and get their NIS problem solved because, right now, my NIS which has been pending for years has been solved.”

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh MP and NIS board member, Jillian Burton (right) with a pensioner

Chairman of the NIS board Ramesh Persaud, members Jillian Burton and Cathy Jason and General Manager Holly Greaves were present at the outreach.

Dr. Singh said the outreaches will continue across the country until the backlog of pending issues are cleared. He encouraged persons who have queries to take advantage of the opportunity to have them resolved.

Issues related to compliance certificates, contribution statements and payments, registration and replacement of NIS cards, signing and submission of life certificates, submission of claims, benefits, pensions and others are being addressed.

The next outreach is scheduled for Sunday, July 18 at Parika.