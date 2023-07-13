Mahdia CoI members to be announced soon – President Ali

His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, has announced that all members of the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) tasked with investigating the tragic fire at the Mahdia girls’ dormitory will be announced by this weekend.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Office of the President on Wednesday, President Ali said he is in consultation with a number of potential candidates.

“I have not confirmed their acceptance at this time, but I am hoping that before the end of the week, we can have the full complement constituted for the CoI,” he noted.

Earlier, the head of state announced that Major General (Ret’d) Joseph Singh was appointed to lead the inquiry.

On May 22, 2023, a devastating fire ripped through the Mahdia Secondary School Girls’ Dormitory in Region Eight, resulting in 20 deaths. To date, the government has implemented a host of measures in keeping with its commitment to lend continuous support to the affected families.

